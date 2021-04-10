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PSEC - 2021 - ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED - Met A KAREN In Real Life [hd 720p]
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0 view • April 10, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED - Met A KAREN In Real Life" -- Richard Hamilton is interviewed by Butta Hurta Safa Spaca about his Karen encounter in a retail store.
** Butta Hurta Safa Spaca is an original character played by Dave Kelso, designed to be the polar opposite antithesis of everything Dave Kelso actually is, for the purpose of satire comedy.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Greta Thunberg, Bill Gates, TeamFourStar, The Babylon Bee, David Knight, Tom MacDonald, World Music OFCL, Chill Productions, TH & Vibrants
Hashtags: #karen #covid #masks #scamdemic #jab
Metatags Space Separated: karen covid masks scamdemic jab
Metatags Comma Separated: karen, covid, masks, scamdemic, jab
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UEydyw9Vpj2v/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1227467496201166848?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC--2021--ACHIEVEMENT-UNLOCKED--Met-A-KAREN-In-Real-Life-hd-720p:7?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfj6ah-psec-2021-achievement-unlocked-met-a-karen-in-real-life-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/RQ3357d
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f76df421-44a6-4446-9398-d185b6e6087c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/UwDkFyL7MwEK8jE
Minds Blog:
deviantART Journal:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
** Butta Hurta Safa Spaca is an original character played by Dave Kelso, designed to be the polar opposite antithesis of everything Dave Kelso actually is, for the purpose of satire comedy.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Greta Thunberg, Bill Gates, TeamFourStar, The Babylon Bee, David Knight, Tom MacDonald, World Music OFCL, Chill Productions, TH & Vibrants
Hashtags: #karen #covid #masks #scamdemic #jab
Metatags Space Separated: karen covid masks scamdemic jab
Metatags Comma Separated: karen, covid, masks, scamdemic, jab
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UEydyw9Vpj2v/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1227467496201166848?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC--2021--ACHIEVEMENT-UNLOCKED--Met-A-KAREN-In-Real-Life-hd-720p:7?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vfj6ah-psec-2021-achievement-unlocked-met-a-karen-in-real-life-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/RQ3357d
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f76df421-44a6-4446-9398-d185b6e6087c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/UwDkFyL7MwEK8jE
Minds Blog:
deviantART Journal:
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
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