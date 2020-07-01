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Star Trek Beyond Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0022
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7 views • July 01, 2020
Today, we are looking at the Final Kelvin Timeline Star Trek Movie, Star Trek Beyond. I brought up in my Star Trek: Into Darkness Retrospective that it was JJ’s prerogative to change Star Trek the way he wanted, but how did that fare for him? How did Paramount do by giving JJ all of this control? Was too much of the fanbase burned by the previous entry?
Star Trek Fan Film Guidelines: https://www.startrek.com/fan-films
Star Trek 2009 Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/dc2f3ee4-1a27-455f-ba9c-715848bfedc4
Star Trek Into Darkness Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/abb915f3-960c-49a2-a800-663a01b5f955
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
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Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
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Star Trek Fan Film Guidelines: https://www.startrek.com/fan-films
Star Trek 2009 Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/dc2f3ee4-1a27-455f-ba9c-715848bfedc4
Star Trek Into Darkness Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/abb915f3-960c-49a2-a800-663a01b5f955
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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