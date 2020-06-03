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Star Trek Into Darkness Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0018
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8 views • June 03, 2020
This is the long awaited episode of MetrObelisk Radio...well, at least from my end. It's the Retrospective of Star Trek: Into Darkness. I did a Retrospective of the 2009 Star Trek movie. It was the Second Episode of MetrObelisk Radio. If you haven't seen that one, there will be a link below for you to check it out.
Star Trek (2009) Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/dc2f3ee4-1a27-455f-ba9c-715848bfedc4
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
Star Trek (2009) Retrospective: https://www.brighteon.com/dc2f3ee4-1a27-455f-ba9c-715848bfedc4
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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