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PSEC - 2021 - Was ALT TECH Given A Shot Across The Bow? | 432hz [hd 720p]
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10 views • October 06, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Was ALT TECH Given A Shot Across The Bow?" -- Did Big Tech just fire a warning shot at ALT TECH?
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Mediabear, Misc
Hashtags: #alttech #webv3 #decentralized #peer2peer #networking
Metatags Space Separated: alttech webv3 decentralized peer2peer networking
Metatags Comma Separated: alttech, webv3, decentralized, peer2peer, networking
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qs3ivNziW5Y4/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Was-ALT-TECH-Given-A-Shot-Across-The-Bow----432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vneufv-psec-2021-was-alt-tech-given-a-shot-across-the-bow-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/fojwrkh
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f70f2937-7b64-4e79-9c89-a7fc4af31c8c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/JmtDdFh2i1AXgoc
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=7dc05315d1d359a0940a8bbeeeaa5206df340ce53a575a58a8e6baad55d77d83&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/438/psec-2021-was-alt-tech-given-a-shot-across-the-bow-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/48217_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Mediabear, Misc
Hashtags: #alttech #webv3 #decentralized #peer2peer #networking
Metatags Space Separated: alttech webv3 decentralized peer2peer networking
Metatags Comma Separated: alttech, webv3, decentralized, peer2peer, networking
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qs3ivNziW5Y4/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Was-ALT-TECH-Given-A-Shot-Across-The-Bow----432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vneufv-psec-2021-was-alt-tech-given-a-shot-across-the-bow-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/fojwrkh
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f70f2937-7b64-4e79-9c89-a7fc4af31c8c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/JmtDdFh2i1AXgoc
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=7dc05315d1d359a0940a8bbeeeaa5206df340ce53a575a58a8e6baad55d77d83&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/438/psec-2021-was-alt-tech-given-a-shot-across-the-bow-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/48217_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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