America's Food Insecurity

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Disastrous Year For Food Production
* Alarming number of disasters at food plants.
* Various food processing plants in the U.S. have burned down in the past 6 months.
* These disasters could not come at a worse time.
* Supposedly there’s a new avian virus — and tens of millions of chickens/turkeys have been destroyed because of a bird flu epidemic.
* China has been buying up hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland.
* What is the overall effect of this?
* Farmer: across-the-board attack on farming.
No Coincidences:
* Remember last month when [Bidan] warned us about food shortages?
* A couple possibilities:
1. The bad guys were plotting to create food shortages.
2. The good guys intercepted that plot and are taking down the cabal’s [processed food] racket.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 April 2022