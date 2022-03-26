Food Shortages!

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Not A Joke!
* [Bidan]’s first-term agenda was pretty optimistic.
* C’mon man! He says it’s about to get ‘real’.
* Sanctions for them; sanctions for us.
* Administration can’t even acknowledge what it once said.
* America will be badly hurt by sanctions.
* Farmers have a good reason to be worried.
* China is busy buying up our farmland.
* Team Biden is building back worse.
* We are handing out checks and not fixing problems.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 March 2022