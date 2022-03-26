Food Shortages!

Not A Joke!

* [Bidan]’s first-term agenda was pretty optimistic.

* C’mon man! He says it’s about to get ‘real’.

* Sanctions for them; sanctions for us.

* Administration can’t even acknowledge what it once said.

* America will be badly hurt by sanctions.

* Farmers have a good reason to be worried.

* China is busy buying up our farmland.

* Team Biden is building back worse.

* We are handing out checks and not fixing problems.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 March 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301894917001

