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Food Shortages!
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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874 views • March 26, 2022

Not A Joke!

* [Bidan]’s first-term agenda was pretty optimistic.

* C’mon man! He says it’s about to get ‘real’.

* Sanctions for them; sanctions for us.

* Administration can’t even acknowledge what it once said.

* America will be badly hurt by sanctions.

* Farmers have a good reason to be worried.

* China is busy buying up our farmland.

* Team Biden is building back worse.

* We are handing out checks and not fixing problems.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 March 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301894917001

Keywords
vladimir putinrussianancy pelositucker carlsonjoe bidenukrainegavin newsomkamala harriseconomic warfarefood shortagebuild back betterjanet yellenjen psakiprice inflationeconomic sanctionfood priceantony blinkenbidenflationgas priceenergy shortage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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