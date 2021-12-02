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Sweden is a social democrat dictatorship
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50 views • December 02, 2021
1. English # 1 Sweden today December 01, 2021 - New PM. Christer Bigander on SwexitTV breaks down whats happening with swedish demo crazy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRq0rD4bXgY
2. Fauci Says ‘Everybody’ Entering US Will Have To Get Tested for Omicron — Except Illegal Aliens, of course.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fauci-says-everybody-entering-us-will-have-to-get-tested-for-omicron-except-illegal-aliens/
3. One of the big questions as the Ghislaine Maxwell trial begins in New York is, can we trust those involved in the prosecution and judicial part of this process?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/can-we-trust-the-prosecution-of-ghislaine-maxwell/
4. TAKE VAX, RISK DEATH. USE BRUTAL FORCE TO DEFEND YOURSELF FROM THE NWO, MAX IGAN CROWHOUSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bRTfqZTdhNzs/
5. Fauci's Dead Babies and Mass Graves From the Past. This disgusting dr Mengele should have been executed long ago for hiscrimes against humanity.
https://www.brighteon.com/21527460-ffb9-45fc-b2d8-19ce8e9b4f80
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRq0rD4bXgY
2. Fauci Says ‘Everybody’ Entering US Will Have To Get Tested for Omicron — Except Illegal Aliens, of course.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/fauci-says-everybody-entering-us-will-have-to-get-tested-for-omicron-except-illegal-aliens/
3. One of the big questions as the Ghislaine Maxwell trial begins in New York is, can we trust those involved in the prosecution and judicial part of this process?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/can-we-trust-the-prosecution-of-ghislaine-maxwell/
4. TAKE VAX, RISK DEATH. USE BRUTAL FORCE TO DEFEND YOURSELF FROM THE NWO, MAX IGAN CROWHOUSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bRTfqZTdhNzs/
5. Fauci's Dead Babies and Mass Graves From the Past. This disgusting dr Mengele should have been executed long ago for hiscrimes against humanity.
https://www.brighteon.com/21527460-ffb9-45fc-b2d8-19ce8e9b4f80
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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