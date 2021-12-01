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Fauci's Dead Babies and Mass Graves From the Past
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30 views • December 01, 2021
Dec 1, 2021
Greg Reese
Description:
"A look back at some of Anthony Fauci’s crimes against humanity"
"Based on his horrific and dangerous past experiments alone, Dr. Anthony Fauci is the modern-day Josef Mengele — a mad scientist with a God complex devoid of medical ethics or morality. Now, he’s the most powerful unelected bureaucrat on the planet in charge of U.S public health policy during a hyped-up pandemic from a virus he helped create."
https://banned.video/watch?id=61a79f1beed1d377c65b7e90
https://www.infowars.com/posts/faucis-dead-babies-mass-graves-from-the-past/
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Greg Reese, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.
🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55
🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.
🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.
Greg Reese
Description:
"A look back at some of Anthony Fauci’s crimes against humanity"
"Based on his horrific and dangerous past experiments alone, Dr. Anthony Fauci is the modern-day Josef Mengele — a mad scientist with a God complex devoid of medical ethics or morality. Now, he’s the most powerful unelected bureaucrat on the planet in charge of U.S public health policy during a hyped-up pandemic from a virus he helped create."
https://banned.video/watch?id=61a79f1beed1d377c65b7e90
https://www.infowars.com/posts/faucis-dead-babies-mass-graves-from-the-past/
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Greg Reese, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.
🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55
🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.
🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.
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