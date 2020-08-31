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[Aug 31, 2020] CONNECT THE DOTS, MARK OF THE BEAST (mirror) (32.4K views on YouTube!)
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37 views • September 16, 2020
So a friend of mine on social media recently made this video, without even seeing the recent video that I released - https://www.brighteon.com/d58e50b5-5a89-415c-8974-2e77c0dd0845
Please watch BOTH videos for full context (and check out all the links I put in the description for my video). He obviously came to the same conclusions I did, but he put in some more details I was not aware of when I made mine. He gave me permission to re-share it here.
His channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOMf4rwR1n_iZArmoRDI8mQ
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
Please watch BOTH videos for full context (and check out all the links I put in the description for my video). He obviously came to the same conclusions I did, but he put in some more details I was not aware of when I made mine. He gave me permission to re-share it here.
His channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOMf4rwR1n_iZArmoRDI8mQ
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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