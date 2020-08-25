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[Aug 25, 2020] 2020, Vaccines and the Mark of the Beast - Expanded Version (31.4K views on YouTube!)
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123 views • September 15, 2020
In this clip, I elaborate on my take concerning the idea that a vaccine could be the Mark of the Beast - a concept I first started talking about nearly a decade ago. With all that is happening this year (2020), the number of "666 coincidences" is going through the roof. It's simply becoming far too hard to ignore at this point.
NOTE: This is an updated and expanded version of the other video I uploaded by the same title (which I just made unlisted). That one had a "slip of the tongue" mistake I made in something I said wrong and it also lacked clarity on how the vaccine can be a mark IN the right hand. So, I've updated the video to explain that part better and adding some more to the beginning, which helps to explain my thought process going into this topic.
I saw a lot of comments in the previous video arguing against what I said concerning keeping the Sabbath, Feasts and Commandments. In response, I'd say please see the following:
Should Christians Still Keep the Sabbaths and the Feasts? https://ephraimawakening.com/should-christians-still-keep-the-sabbaths-and-the-feasts/
The Lord's Day: https://ephraimawakening.com/the-lords-day/
Satan Sabotaging the Sabbaton: https://ephraimawakening.com/satan-sabotaging-the-sabbaton/
But Jesus is My Sabbath Now! Really? Finding Our Sabbatismos:
https://ephraimawakening.com/finding-our-sabbatismos/
First Day of the Week - or First of the Sabbaths? https://ephraimawakening.com/first-day-of-the-week-or-first-of-the-sabbaths/
Rose on Easter Sunday Morning or on the Third Day?
https://ephraimawakening.com/rose-on-easter-sunday-morning-or-on-the-third-day/
To Keep the Sabbath or Not to Keep the Sabbath - that is the question:
https://ephraimawakening.com/to-keep-the-sabbath-or-not-to-keep-the-sabbath-that-is-the-question/
Many have asked about where I had my treatments done and what I did. I went to Dr. Stephen Duncan's House of Gilead in Plano, TX. I am not sure he is still in practice though as he had a really bad car accident not too long ago. But his website is still up, so maybe:
https://www.houseofgilead.com/
As for getting rid of parasites, although Dr. Duncan gave me a variety of under the tongue tinctures that worked pretty good, I have found this product has worked the best for me over the years: https://www.vitacost.com/natures-secret-parastroy-2-part-program
For more info, please check out the following links to the videos and people I featured in this one:
Dr. Carrie Madej: https://youtu.be/ywuCRVJVDqs
"Human 2.0"? A Wake-Up Call To The World: https://youtu.be/ywuCRVJVDqs
Dr. Amanda Vollmer explains the facts and fiction behind the V word: https://youtu.be/0Q9XqmxMjhU
SHOCKER!!! New Content Of Bill Gate Vaccine Exposed: https://youtu.be/iRYsN9IL1As
Wow!!!:Project Engineer Who Made Bill Gate Microchip Speaks The Truth, & White Doctor Compliment: https://youtu.be/fK_8Yic0j7c
Q & Trump - The Great Deception: https://youtu.be/_8rK2WlzbDM
666 | Microsoft Cryptocurrency Patent | + Marina Abramovic Ad: https://youtu.be/vWN3dghiB3A
666 AND BILL GATES TOGETHER AGAIN. SHOCKING RIGHT!?!?: https://youtu.be/652aWqs6sfE
Genetic Engineering Will Change Everything Forever – CRISPR:https://youtu.be/jAhjPd4uNFY
Other info worth looking into further:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=8778
https://theunexpectedcosmology.com/luciferase-quantum-dot-tattoo-the-mark-the-seething-energies-of-the-light-bearer/
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/067396975/publication/WO2020060606A1?q=WO2020060606%20&;queryLang=en%3Ade%3Afr
https://thebigvirushoax.com/dr-amanda-vollmer
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
NOTE: This is an updated and expanded version of the other video I uploaded by the same title (which I just made unlisted). That one had a "slip of the tongue" mistake I made in something I said wrong and it also lacked clarity on how the vaccine can be a mark IN the right hand. So, I've updated the video to explain that part better and adding some more to the beginning, which helps to explain my thought process going into this topic.
I saw a lot of comments in the previous video arguing against what I said concerning keeping the Sabbath, Feasts and Commandments. In response, I'd say please see the following:
Should Christians Still Keep the Sabbaths and the Feasts? https://ephraimawakening.com/should-christians-still-keep-the-sabbaths-and-the-feasts/
The Lord's Day: https://ephraimawakening.com/the-lords-day/
Satan Sabotaging the Sabbaton: https://ephraimawakening.com/satan-sabotaging-the-sabbaton/
But Jesus is My Sabbath Now! Really? Finding Our Sabbatismos:
https://ephraimawakening.com/finding-our-sabbatismos/
First Day of the Week - or First of the Sabbaths? https://ephraimawakening.com/first-day-of-the-week-or-first-of-the-sabbaths/
Rose on Easter Sunday Morning or on the Third Day?
https://ephraimawakening.com/rose-on-easter-sunday-morning-or-on-the-third-day/
To Keep the Sabbath or Not to Keep the Sabbath - that is the question:
https://ephraimawakening.com/to-keep-the-sabbath-or-not-to-keep-the-sabbath-that-is-the-question/
Many have asked about where I had my treatments done and what I did. I went to Dr. Stephen Duncan's House of Gilead in Plano, TX. I am not sure he is still in practice though as he had a really bad car accident not too long ago. But his website is still up, so maybe:
https://www.houseofgilead.com/
As for getting rid of parasites, although Dr. Duncan gave me a variety of under the tongue tinctures that worked pretty good, I have found this product has worked the best for me over the years: https://www.vitacost.com/natures-secret-parastroy-2-part-program
For more info, please check out the following links to the videos and people I featured in this one:
Dr. Carrie Madej: https://youtu.be/ywuCRVJVDqs
"Human 2.0"? A Wake-Up Call To The World: https://youtu.be/ywuCRVJVDqs
Dr. Amanda Vollmer explains the facts and fiction behind the V word: https://youtu.be/0Q9XqmxMjhU
SHOCKER!!! New Content Of Bill Gate Vaccine Exposed: https://youtu.be/iRYsN9IL1As
Wow!!!:Project Engineer Who Made Bill Gate Microchip Speaks The Truth, & White Doctor Compliment: https://youtu.be/fK_8Yic0j7c
Q & Trump - The Great Deception: https://youtu.be/_8rK2WlzbDM
666 | Microsoft Cryptocurrency Patent | + Marina Abramovic Ad: https://youtu.be/vWN3dghiB3A
666 AND BILL GATES TOGETHER AGAIN. SHOCKING RIGHT!?!?: https://youtu.be/652aWqs6sfE
Genetic Engineering Will Change Everything Forever – CRISPR:https://youtu.be/jAhjPd4uNFY
Other info worth looking into further:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=8778
https://theunexpectedcosmology.com/luciferase-quantum-dot-tattoo-the-mark-the-seething-energies-of-the-light-bearer/
https://worldwide.espacenet.com/patent/search/family/067396975/publication/WO2020060606A1?q=WO2020060606%20&;queryLang=en%3Ade%3Afr
https://thebigvirushoax.com/dr-amanda-vollmer
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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