Silent War # 6375: Time's Up: "Disinfo" Persecution, Food Supply, Plandemic2.0 Is Here, Genoc-hide

On this episode of The Silent War:

Here We Go: FDA Warns for Potential Bird Flu Pandemic That Could Kill One in Four Americans.





Here We Go – 70 Dairy Farm Workers in Colorado Monitored for Symptoms After Exposure to Bird Flu Virus.





90% of Vaxxed have deadly heart defects.





Florida Elementary School Principal Previously Accused of Molesting Child Caught on Tape Brutally Assaulting Student After Trapping Him Inside Classroom.





Mirrored Image of King Charles III’s New Portrait Allegedly Reveals Baphomet Face.





Another “Behemoth Solar Flare” Sparks Radio Blackout Across North America. (Deep State Tech)





The Worlds Top Rapper, Sellout Tom MacDonald, Influencer to billions of Young People - Has me blocked. So I made him a song called Tom MacDonald Sold Out.





The UN Voted in Favor for Palestine to Become United Nations Member.





Jewish Sec. Mayorkas announced that DHS is working with the FBI and ramping up "with intensity" to respond to "election threats" including "far-right extremist activity" and to combat spreaders of "disinformation."





Joe Biden’s government will withhold funds from religious hospitals that refuse to provide sex-change operations for young children.





rfK Jr. on Russell Brand's podcast: "I don't think Ilisrael's intention is genocide. I don't believe there's any evidence of genocide…The iDF has protected civilians better than any army in history."





10 acres in Florida, Edenic Paradise, Turnkey homestead for sale.





CarbonShield60 Oil Infusions 15% OFF

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/NEMOS

Coupon Code: NEMOS

(Coupon code good for one time use)





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.





https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/category/news/documentaries/





https://theserapeum.com/sinwar-the-origins-of-assault-trannies/