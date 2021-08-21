Come Take a Tour With Me to my Local Hospital, WHERE ARE ALL THE SICK PEOPLE, Costa Rica

Come Take a Tour With Me to my Local Hospital, WHERE ARE ALL THE SICK PEOPLE, Costa RicaAt least you can see how rural hospitals look like inside in Costa Rica.Driving restrictions don't apply for medical appointments.In the narration I said my daughter was in quarantine for 6 weeks with Dengue, It was 6 days, not weeks.And yes my younger daughter wasA new record: 2,311 new cases in a single day!QCOSTARICA – According to the latest report on the pandemic from the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH), in the last week, COVID-19 cases increased by 15.9%.The average number of new daily cases is now 1,638, which represents an increase of 225 more patients (15.9%) that cause pressure on the Costa Rican health system.As a result of this increase in cases, the incidence rate went from 237.7 to 317.3 cases per 1,000,000 inhabitants. Alajuela is the province with the highest rate, at 425.8.Ronald Evans, the epidemiologist in charge of the report, assured that the severity of the wave can be better evaluated by the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and those in Intensive Care Units, as well as by the number of deaths from the disease.On Thursday, August 19, the Ministry of Health reported the single largest number of daily cases to date, 2,311 and a marked increase in hospitalizations with 1,022 patients, of which 420 are in Intensive Care.Hospital Collapse in Costa Rica, NAW, Just Propaganda, Video Outside Hospital & Clinic Under Orange AlertMask DO Work, It's Preventing the Most Contagion Known to Humanity, Guess What IT Is.Massive J and J Lawsuit, Skirting Liability, AND You’re Taking Their Jab?The 3 Biggest Criminals Behind the Plandemic, Defined and Exposed, You All Still Believe ThemLife in 2030 for Every Man with Unvaxxed SpermLockdown Breakdown, Dog Self QuarantineGoogle has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.