BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
136 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
148 views • August 17, 2021
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
Credit to the creator: http://www.marketskeptics.com/2011/06/the-esf-and-its-history.html


Right about here you're getting a clear picture of how the OSS was used to steal our true wealth, our gold, out of the country. Throughout the rest of the series you're going to see the reason the US Dollar HAS TO COLLAPSE! It cannot increase in value or the hedges / swaps that have been put in play by the criminals will detonate, destroying their stranglehold on all of us.

What was the real reason behind WWI and the Bretton Woods Agreement?
Now we're starting to map out history as it pertains to the flow of money

Get the money OUT of the US!
The CIA's role and, in the next video, the DISTRACTION that has been reported for at least 30yrs
Keywords
ciafederalreservecorrupt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Iva Greene
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy