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AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
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148 views • August 17, 2021
AN EXPLANATION FOR EVERYTHING. YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS.
Credit to the creator: http://www.marketskeptics.com/2011/06/the-esf-and-its-history.html
Right about here you're getting a clear picture of how the OSS was used to steal our true wealth, our gold, out of the country. Throughout the rest of the series you're going to see the reason the US Dollar HAS TO COLLAPSE! It cannot increase in value or the hedges / swaps that have been put in play by the criminals will detonate, destroying their stranglehold on all of us.
What was the real reason behind WWI and the Bretton Woods Agreement?
Now we're starting to map out history as it pertains to the flow of money
Get the money OUT of the US!
The CIA's role and, in the next video, the DISTRACTION that has been reported for at least 30yrs
Credit to the creator: http://www.marketskeptics.com/2011/06/the-esf-and-its-history.html
Right about here you're getting a clear picture of how the OSS was used to steal our true wealth, our gold, out of the country. Throughout the rest of the series you're going to see the reason the US Dollar HAS TO COLLAPSE! It cannot increase in value or the hedges / swaps that have been put in play by the criminals will detonate, destroying their stranglehold on all of us.
What was the real reason behind WWI and the Bretton Woods Agreement?
Now we're starting to map out history as it pertains to the flow of money
Get the money OUT of the US!
The CIA's role and, in the next video, the DISTRACTION that has been reported for at least 30yrs
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