Bill Cooper: a Deceiver or a Patriot.

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From Rosette Delacroix's channel -(banned in YT). Was Bill Cooper a liar, a fraud, deceiver, a mk-ultra student, an enemy of the white race? or A true patriot, a man who loved his country and died valiantly exposing the people behind the curtain, the people running the US, the people behind 9/11?.
James Traficant: Straight Talking. https://www.brighteon.com/c278b118-39d1-47ed-aa9e-516ba18f4fe7