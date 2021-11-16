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Wakey Wakey Art Exhibition, Brighton - Meet the Curator and Four Fellow Artists
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10 views • November 16, 2021
Words from curator david apps and some of the fellow artists at Brighton's Wakey Wakey group art exhibition at Gallery 40, Brighton 9th to 14th November 2021.
Video of the exhibition here: https://www.brighteon.com/6481b1cf-5ca1-4145-a566-d6cfe8bfbac3
Video of the exhibition here: https://www.brighteon.com/6481b1cf-5ca1-4145-a566-d6cfe8bfbac3
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