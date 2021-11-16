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Wakey Wakey Art Exhibition, Brighton 9th - 14th November 2021
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11 views • November 16, 2021
Brighton's Wakey Wakey group art exhibition as held at Gallery 40, Brighton 9th to 14th November 2021, curated by david apps.
Music:
Lukas Lion - '1984'
Lukas Lion's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwYUJO4t5jUCavoJplM0maw
+ short excerpt from Dreadzone's 'Crazy Knowledge' with added 'Wakey wakey' sample at the beginning
Words from the curator and four fellow artists here: https://www.brighteon.com/f63b1cba-84cb-4eeb-9985-03d87b11d157
Music:
Lukas Lion - '1984'
Lukas Lion's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwYUJO4t5jUCavoJplM0maw
+ short excerpt from Dreadzone's 'Crazy Knowledge' with added 'Wakey wakey' sample at the beginning
Words from the curator and four fellow artists here: https://www.brighteon.com/f63b1cba-84cb-4eeb-9985-03d87b11d157
Keywords
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