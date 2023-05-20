Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Operation Take Down America
83 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago |

The Cloward-Piven Strategy

* One of several subversive tactics being deployed against the American people.


Reese Reports | 20 May 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6468be7222e852671fc74c6e

Keywords
collapseactivismcommunismsocialismliberalismglobalismfascismdestructionmarxismwelfareprogressivismtakedownuniversal basic incomeinfiltrationleftismgreg reeseideologysubversionradicalismcollectivismrichard clowardmanufactured crisisguaranteed incomefrances pivencloward-piven strategy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket