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FUN Summer Camp For Adults CLUB GETAWAY Requires COVID-19 Testing Owner Mandate fr Safety #izreviews
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8 views • June 08, 2020
https://izreviews.com/iz-videos/club-getaway-owner-decides-to-do-89-reliable-testing-for-covid-19-in-order-to-open-up-summer-camp-for-adults/
THIS VIDEO ON ON BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/f58bac2f-68e0-42e9-b467-f7c8c16d34ce
THIS VIDEO ON YOUTUBE:
https://youtu.be/04XV8V7Xwew
Speaking to David, the owner of Club Getaway in Connecticut, I was ready to happily provide my money in order to pay for the July 4th Weekend. I was informed that I would have to wear a mask indoors as per Connecticut state law executive order. I had no intention other than to have a good time like I did many years go. But seem to have encountered a bit of an issue on my end regarding the option not being given to opt into a medical procedure of Covid-19 testing in order to enjoy the weekend. The owner also mentioned that he will be doing Covid-19 testing by what he says is a reputable company of 89% accurate test rate according to him (he did not cite the source of the study that verified this, and may get this info in the future). that would take around 15 minutes to gain admission after being cleared. I asked him if he would refund the money right away in case you are part of the 11% inaccurate part of test or if the test deemed you inadmissible. I asked him if this was part of the state law, he said no, part of his insurance he also said no, so it is to my understanding an idea he is implementing to try to do his best to create a "safe" environment. He said he would give a refund to those he would have to turn away. I said I was not be okay with getting a Covid-19 test and would not be partaking in the offer for partaking in that weekend unless I had an option to opt out like I would in an airport of the X-Ray Body Scanner. I cited that it may be a violation of my rights. I said it is my body and my choice whether I choose to allow a stranger to put a cotton swab inside my body with a test that may return a false positive or false negative, that I had no choice of opting out of unless I chose to not visit his business for the weekend. As of June 8th, 2020 I will be waiting for an update from the owner after he has a chance to speak to his lawyer regarding the issues I had discussed with him. Below is my video addendum to this blog post as my conversation is fresh in my memory with my opinion about the situation. If you feel comfortable about OPTING IN TO the Covid-19 testing to get admission. Which may be valid reason and may make some people feel more comfortable who follow all mandates, whether passed by government or the idea of a business owner. I had fun in the past: Visit the CLUB GETAWAY Site: https://www.clubgetaway.com/camp-for-adults/ P.S. Will do my update with this blog post in the future as the story progresses. I recommend signing up to email updates of my blog so that you see more of the story and other great videos I find pertinent. As I am doing my blog and video channel I feel like my mission is to be a reviewer of stuff that I like that I actually paid my own money for to enjoy and share my experiences with the world. So I am trying to capture as much of a wholesome view with only stuff I believe to be accurate to my understanding of the material at the time.
THIS VIDEO ON ON BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/f58bac2f-68e0-42e9-b467-f7c8c16d34ce
THIS VIDEO ON YOUTUBE:
https://youtu.be/04XV8V7Xwew
Speaking to David, the owner of Club Getaway in Connecticut, I was ready to happily provide my money in order to pay for the July 4th Weekend. I was informed that I would have to wear a mask indoors as per Connecticut state law executive order. I had no intention other than to have a good time like I did many years go. But seem to have encountered a bit of an issue on my end regarding the option not being given to opt into a medical procedure of Covid-19 testing in order to enjoy the weekend. The owner also mentioned that he will be doing Covid-19 testing by what he says is a reputable company of 89% accurate test rate according to him (he did not cite the source of the study that verified this, and may get this info in the future). that would take around 15 minutes to gain admission after being cleared. I asked him if he would refund the money right away in case you are part of the 11% inaccurate part of test or if the test deemed you inadmissible. I asked him if this was part of the state law, he said no, part of his insurance he also said no, so it is to my understanding an idea he is implementing to try to do his best to create a "safe" environment. He said he would give a refund to those he would have to turn away. I said I was not be okay with getting a Covid-19 test and would not be partaking in the offer for partaking in that weekend unless I had an option to opt out like I would in an airport of the X-Ray Body Scanner. I cited that it may be a violation of my rights. I said it is my body and my choice whether I choose to allow a stranger to put a cotton swab inside my body with a test that may return a false positive or false negative, that I had no choice of opting out of unless I chose to not visit his business for the weekend. As of June 8th, 2020 I will be waiting for an update from the owner after he has a chance to speak to his lawyer regarding the issues I had discussed with him. Below is my video addendum to this blog post as my conversation is fresh in my memory with my opinion about the situation. If you feel comfortable about OPTING IN TO the Covid-19 testing to get admission. Which may be valid reason and may make some people feel more comfortable who follow all mandates, whether passed by government or the idea of a business owner. I had fun in the past: Visit the CLUB GETAWAY Site: https://www.clubgetaway.com/camp-for-adults/ P.S. Will do my update with this blog post in the future as the story progresses. I recommend signing up to email updates of my blog so that you see more of the story and other great videos I find pertinent. As I am doing my blog and video channel I feel like my mission is to be a reviewer of stuff that I like that I actually paid my own money for to enjoy and share my experiences with the world. So I am trying to capture as much of a wholesome view with only stuff I believe to be accurate to my understanding of the material at the time.
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