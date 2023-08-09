Create New Account
What Has To Happen?
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

How Much Worse Does It Have To Get?

* You know things are changing when libs start sounding like conservatives.

* Liberalism is a [dystopian] world devoid of consequences.

* When the consequences happen, libs lose their sh!t — and play stupid.

* All politics are local.

* Things are not bad enough yet, but we’re getting there.

* Unfortunately, you’re running out of time in a lot of blue cities/states.

* Get out if you can; fight somewhere else with a tactical advantage.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 9 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v35xuo6-cocaine-dirty-money-and-the-bidens-ep.-2063-08092023.html

Keywords
activismcommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismfascismtyrannymarxismprogressivismthird worlddystopialeftismideologyradicalismtotalitarianismauthoritarianismcollectivismextremismcorporatismbanana republicblue statewokeismhellholeblue city

