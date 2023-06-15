Get Out If You Can

There Is Nothing You Can Do Any More

* If you have the capability, you need to get out of blue states as soon as you can.

* These aren’t political fights any more.

* Do you want to live in tyranny or freedom?

* Isn’t it best to stay behind and fight? No — unfortunately, that fight is over.

* These blue states are not going to reform themselves until it gets bad enough.

* It will not get bad enough until we leave and let libs live in their own muck.

* Don’t be a martyr; don’t stay behind.





The Dan Bongino Show | 15 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ud63i-is-the-fbi-hiding-this-blockbuster-piece-of-evidence-ep.-2032-06152023.html

