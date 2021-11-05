P.1 How cognitive dissonance is enlisting Australians to set on their fellows. MVI_9037

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P.2 here:
Detrimental cognitive dissonance is driven by imprinted beliefs-programs, and currently the majority of Australians appear to have swallowed the Government line about Covid-19. All tyrannical regimes enlist the brainwashed population to turn on the dissenters.