Remove The Monstrosity. Gold Coast, Qld, 🇦🇺13th December 2022.

REMOVE THE MONSTROSITY FROM HOTA AND THE GOLD COAST COUNCIL CHAMBERS.





Goal 22 of the 45 goals of Communism is to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute them with shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms”





Goal 23 is to Control art critics and directors of art museums. They state, “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art”.





The Sculpture at the door of the HOTA according to its creator Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran represents the descent into manifestation of a Hindu deity or a divine bodily guardian form on earth. The artist does not explain why this guardian is holding a child upside down?





Join the fight against this monstrosity.





https://www.facebook.com/groups/171133450260213





The disgusting piece was installed in March 2021, Gold Coasters were asleep at the wheel when this was installed, as they were so busy fighting for their medical freedom.





Families and children who attend the Gallery cannot escape this as they enter as it is outside the main entrance.

HOTA and the Gold Coast City Council, the entire 14 of the current sitting Councillors and the Mayor allowed this blood, red face monstrous human thing, holding an upside-down small child, to be installed.





