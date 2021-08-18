Create New Account
0:32
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
17th Edition of Roobs Flyer Magazine OUT NOW!
11 views • 01/31/2024

OUT NOW!!!


ROOBS FLYER MAGAZINE 17TH EDITION!


30th January, 2024


POISON IN THE WATER! – Reject Fluoride


Our Weather History – Cyclones.

Wishlist 2024.

Flashback – The Deadly Spray.

Whining Whingers Ruin Live Music.

Tech News – Be Anonymous.

Local/World News…and much, much more


Subscribe NOW to the much maligned, often humorous and always controversial Roobs Flyer Magazine ~


https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


NOW AVAILABLE IN RUSSIA!


Video and Voice Over by Hang Loose Recluse!

Creator of Loose Truth News.

Love our mate Hang Loose Recluse's work.

Thanks mate.

https://t.me/HangLooseRecluse 



1:35
thumbnail
Indian Farmers Revolt - Thank You But Don't Come Again Govt.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
57 views • 12 hours ago
4:47
thumbnail
Roobs Aussie Flyer Magazine, Interview with The Dusty Bogan.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
10 views • Yesterday
12:33
thumbnail
We are Re-Branding to Aussie Flyers
Roobs Aussie Flyers
42 views • Yesterday
8:34
thumbnail
Interview with the Dusty Bogan.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
37 views • Yesterday
0:35
thumbnail
If You Pay Peanuts, You Get Monkeys.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
16 views • Saturday
3:11
thumbnail
Flashback to when the media didn't bullshit as much as they do now.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
102 views • Friday
25:16
thumbnail
Roger Waters on Gaza, resistance and doing the right thing.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
27 views • 8 days ago
11:42
thumbnail
500 Tonnes of "Chaff"
Roobs Aussie Flyers
214 views • 8 days ago
1:04
thumbnail
Tucker Carlson in a Russian Supermarket.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
271 views • 9 days ago
4:25
thumbnail
Flashback: X Files Disclosure.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
108 views • 9 days ago
2:30
thumbnail
13000 Tonnes of force.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
162 views • 9 days ago
1:54
thumbnail
Time To Speak Up Doctors and Nurses.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
192 views • 10 days ago
7:38
thumbnail
The Origins Of Water Fluoridation.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
91 views • 12 days ago
0:32
thumbnail
17th Edition of Roobs Flyer Magazine OUT NOW!
Roobs Aussie Flyers
11 views • a month ago
0:56
thumbnail
Woke Cricket Australia Scraps Australia Day.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
61 views • a month ago
2:52
thumbnail
Carlos The Nob. A Globalist talking head at Davos.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
66 views • a month ago
1:50
thumbnail
Petrol Car vs Electric Car Road Trip Test.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
596 views • a month ago
1:01
thumbnail
Camels in a Desert Flood.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
174 views • a month ago
9:41
thumbnail
Simpsons Predictor
Roobs Aussie Flyers
1304 views • a month ago
1:47
thumbnail
The Alex Jones I Will Eat Your Leftist Ass Song
Roobs Aussie Flyers
83 views • 2 months ago
2:40
thumbnail
Alex Jones is Lit!
Roobs Aussie Flyers
113 views • 2 months ago
0:24
thumbnail
As Far As The Eye Can See.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
78 views • 2 months ago
0:30
thumbnail
In other news, NASA just launched another rocket to the Bermuda Triangle.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
122 views • 2 months ago
0:28
thumbnail
Maybe I do, Maybe I don't.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
106 views • 2 months ago
1:27
thumbnail
The Way It Is, Cinematic Gold.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
86 views • 2 months ago
2:56
thumbnail
The Gregorian Calendar Keeps Us Out of Whack.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
173 views • 2 months ago
4:32
thumbnail
Christmas Flashback: Australian Medical Apartheid 2021.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
42 views • 2 months ago
27:16
thumbnail
Covid Vax Class Action Update.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
75 views • 2 months ago
1:38
thumbnail
Councils Slap In The Face To Everyone.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
27 views • 2 months ago
0:24
thumbnail
Cairns Flies.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
83 views • 2 months ago
8:21
thumbnail
We're back in Cairns, did the tourist thing. On the Kuranda Scenic Railway.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
25 views • 3 months ago
2:10
thumbnail
Cold Heat - What is The Hutchison Effect?
Roobs Aussie Flyers
108 views • 3 months ago
10:28
thumbnail
Other Losses - German POWs at the end of WW2.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
36 views • 3 months ago
2:15
thumbnail
The Man Who Killed Kennedy.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
210 views • 3 months ago
9:02
thumbnail
The Real Story of Democracy Manifest Guy.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
42 views • 3 months ago
4:05
thumbnail
Thunderstruck by Steve N Seagulls
Roobs Aussie Flyers
77 views • 3 months ago

