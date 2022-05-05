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Jamie Dlux: Systematic HIV & AIDS Fear PROPAGANDA! [02.05.2022]
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46 views • May 05, 2022
'Behind The Fear' uncovers the hidden controversy about HIV that the United States and the Worlds governments doesn't want you to know exists.
Sources:
Behind the fear - the hidden story of hiv - full documentary https://flixhouse.Com/v/2132
Ed asner interview https://youtu.Be/fca2ncw5lpa
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
3,354 views Premiered May 2, 2022
PROPAGANDAIDS
Dlux - 11.5k subscribers
https://youtu.be/wR3PtTZw_E8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
Propagandaids
Published 05/01/2022
Other platforms, tips & support: Https://dluxnation.Com
Like my work? I accept tips!
(inflation is kicking me in the nuts)
Anything appreciated! ??
Paypal https://www.Paypal.Com/paypalme/jamie...
Venmo https://venmo.Com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.App/$dluxnation
Merch
Https://fuckin-stoned.Creator-spring....
Patreon https://www.Patreon.Com/jamiedlux
Eth: 0x0ab3dfcafc64de762373e70fc7f2bf8a08ff9332
Send me stuff to:
Jamie dlux
Po box 30383
Myrtle beach, sc 29588
Sources:
Behind the fear - the hidden story of hiv - full documentary https://flixhouse.Com/v/2132
Ed asner interview https://youtu.Be/fca2ncw5lpa
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
3,354 views Premiered May 2, 2022
PROPAGANDAIDS
Dlux - 11.5k subscribers
https://youtu.be/wR3PtTZw_E8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1aKShOysu761gn2A
Propagandaids
Published 05/01/2022
Other platforms, tips & support: Https://dluxnation.Com
Like my work? I accept tips!
(inflation is kicking me in the nuts)
Anything appreciated! ??
Paypal https://www.Paypal.Com/paypalme/jamie...
Venmo https://venmo.Com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.App/$dluxnation
Merch
Https://fuckin-stoned.Creator-spring....
Patreon https://www.Patreon.Com/jamiedlux
Eth: 0x0ab3dfcafc64de762373e70fc7f2bf8a08ff9332
Send me stuff to:
Jamie dlux
Po box 30383
Myrtle beach, sc 29588
Keywords
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