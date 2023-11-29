



Climate change is the seasons, Spring, summer, Autumn, and Winter.

Real climate changers are the chemjets blotting out the sun

People’s privacy rights You are a data controller and/or a data processor.

But as a person who uses the Internet, you’re also a data subject.

The GDPR recognizes a litany of new privacy rights for data subjects, which aim to give individuals more control over the data they loan to organizations.

As an organization, it’s important to understand these rights to ensure you are GDPR compliant.

Below is a rundown of data subjects’ privacy rights: The right to be informed

The right of access The right to rectification

The right to erasure

The right to restrict processing

The right to data portability

The right to object Rights in relation to automated decision making and profiling.

Consent There are strict new rules about what constitutes consent from a data subject to process their information.

Consent must be “freely given, specific, informed and unambiguous.”

Requests for consent must be “clearly distinguishable from the other matters” and presented in “clear and plain language.”

Data subjects can withdraw previously given consent whenever they want, and you have to honour their decision.

You can’t simply change the legal basis of the processing to one of the other justifications.

Children under 13 can only give consent with permission from their parent. You need to keep documentary evidence of consent.









