Stalag 357

0:12
thumbnail
FEATURED VIDEO
Direct energy weapons blast perp at 8m alt as I left home
1245 views • 12/06/2020

⁣G-BOFZ OVERHEAD  8M ALT WHEN I LEFT HOME VIDEO. THUMBNAIL G-POLA BUZZES OVERHEAD WHEN I LEAVE HOME

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me. 1984

24/7/23 POLICE NPAS G-POLX?  VULCANAIR P.68R UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA, NPAS POLICE CHOPPER G-POLA? UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 30225, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 9B9784C8ABDF8A1

23/7/23 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY 30215, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: BBD8696FB8A329D

20/7/23 G-IZZI  FREEMASON KENNETH BOWLT UNSAFE FLY OVERHEAD 30159, G-OBSR OVERHEAD TWICE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED 

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.


⁣5G stalking.
United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)

14. The multi-functional RFDE system of claim

12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

15. A method of operating a multi-functional radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) system, comprising the steps of: utilizing an RFDE transmitter and at least one RFDE antenna to direct high power electromagnetic energy towards a target sufficient to cause high energy damage or disruption of the target; utilizing a targeting system to locate the target, the targeting system including a radar transmitter and at least one radar antenna for transmitting and receiving electromagnetic energy to locate the target; aiming the at least one RFDE antenna at the target based on the location of the target as ascertained by the targeting system; and integrating at least a portion of the radar transmitter or the at least one radar antenna within at least a portion of the RFDE transmitter or the at least one RFDE antenna.

0002] Radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) systems are known in the art for directing high power RF, microwave and/or millimeter wave electromagnetic energy to destroy or disrupt a target. Although RFDE systems typically serve as military weapons, RFDE systems need not be limited to weapon systems. For example, RFDE systems of the present invention may be used for non-military purposes such as destroying or disrupting foreign objects, contaminants, undesirable atmospheric conditions, or other types of targets.


⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye

⁣⁣⁣⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.

⁣⁣Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 23,000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000's IPOC Misconduct reports, professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests. Again, not one reply from NPAS. However, one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police was responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit.

Nine Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, AND G-CPAS.

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE.

⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number
to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why
the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed
(e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)
Borough the helicopter was deployed to
The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours

Damian.

0:55
thumbnail
28/4/24 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 9222786
Stalag 357
7 views • 6 hours ago
0:41
thumbnail
NORTH EAST AVIATION TRAINING LTD
Stalag 357
46 views • 20 hours ago
1:11
thumbnail
NASTY APRIL SKY. 27/4/24 G-AWUJ , G-ATRM OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORTS CAA 65, 67, 33564
Stalag 357
19 views • Yesterday
1:48
thumbnail
26/4/24 G-CMLG NEARLY CRASHED INTO BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 33560
Stalag 357
30 views • Yesterday
1:18
thumbnail
G-AWCN OVERHEAD (STEPHEN COATES) GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 33539
Stalag 357
28 views • Friday
1:03
thumbnail
G-TSDA OVERHEAD (PRAELUCEO PROPERTY LTD) GROUND LEVEL PROHIBITED AIR SPACE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO CAA
Stalag 357
17 views • Friday
0:22
thumbnail
Air Crap. Lufthansa dumped it
Stalag 357
56 views • Wednesday
1:06
thumbnail
Look up and see
Stalag 357
38 views • Wednesday
1:03
thumbnail
24/4/24 G-POLA GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT 33512, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 3991594
Stalag 357
26 views • Wednesday
1:17
thumbnail
22/4/24 G-POLA OVERHEAD 4 TIMES 8M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REP: 33478, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF: 9323163
Stalag 357
40 views • 6 days ago
1:15
thumbnail
20/4/24 G-BOHR OVERHEAD TWICE 9M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 33432
Stalag 357
137 views • 8 days ago
1:44
thumbnail
Anti-masonic Exhibition in Paris - April 1941
Stalag 357
172 views • 9 days ago
1:17
thumbnail
18/4/24 G-AWUJ OVERHEAD AGAIN NINE METRES DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 33394
Stalag 357
102 views • 10 days ago
1:15
thumbnail
16/4/24 G-EUPY ( BRITISH AIRWAYS) NEARLY CRASHED INTO BUS WHILE IN TRANSIT UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA: 33366
Stalag 357
118 views • 12 days ago
0:21
thumbnail
CRAZY SKIES
Stalag 357
185 views • 12 days ago
3:53
thumbnail
We Need To Talk About What Is Happening In Our Skies
Stalag 357
403 views • 13 days ago
1:49
thumbnail
14/04/24 G-BOJZ NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE AGAIN UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 33355
Stalag 357
181 views • 14 days ago
1:12
thumbnail
14/4/24 G-KART NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE AGAIN UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 33349
Stalag 357
104 views • 14 days ago
1:47
thumbnail
14/4/24 G-AYOW OVERHEAD AGAIN (NIGEL HEDLEY) 18M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TWICE
Stalag 357
58 views • 14 days ago
1:29
thumbnail
12/4/24 G-POLA STALKING ME AT GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE: 9179902
Stalag 357
116 views • 16 days ago
0:08
thumbnail
Humza Yousaf a Raycist
Stalag 357
79 views • 17 days ago
1:59
thumbnail
Dystopia
Stalag 357
279 views • 17 days ago
0:57
thumbnail
11/4/24 G-TYER (COLIN WHITE) OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY 33302
Stalag 357
70 views • 17 days ago
1:25
thumbnail
9/4/24 RAF HERCULES OVERHEAD (SURVEILLANCE & HARASSMENT) MULTIPLE TIMES GROUND LEVEL
Stalag 357
124 views • 19 days ago
1:03
thumbnail
5/4/24 G-BTNT OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 33232
Stalag 357
168 views • 23 days ago
1:10
thumbnail
5/4/24 NORTHUMBRIA HELICOPTERS GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTS CAA 33229,31,34,36,37
Stalag 357
118 views • 23 days ago
1:03
thumbnail
UNDER SEIGE
Stalag 357
34 views • 25 days ago
2:37
thumbnail
The terrible immoralities are the cunning ones hiding behind masks of morality, such as exploiting people while pretending to help them.
Stalag 357
298 views • a month ago
1:05
thumbnail
Hate Crime.
Stalag 357
179 views • a month ago
0:49
thumbnail
WAKE UP
Stalag 357
563 views • a month ago
1:14
thumbnail
HOW TO DEAL WITH TV LICENSING GOONS
Stalag 357
59 views • a month ago
2:50
thumbnail
A gangster is a criminal who is a member of a gang
Stalag 357
364 views • a month ago
2:32
thumbnail
POLICE GOVERNMENT AGENT BY INTIMIDATION, BREACHING THE PEACE
Stalag 357
92 views • a month ago
1:08
thumbnail
31/3/24 PH BCG NEARLY CRASHED INTO THE BUS WHILE IN TRANSIT UNSAFE FLY REPORTED
Stalag 357
276 views • a month ago
1:05
thumbnail
31/3/24 G-CGNG (HALINA WOOLDRIDGE ) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 33193
Stalag 357
181 views • a month ago
1:37
thumbnail
30/3/24 2 LOOK OVERHEAD AGAIN GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 33180
Stalag 357
160 views • a month ago

