Judgment Day, Prophecy, Gog and Magog

Only 5,000 Characters are allowed in a Video Description. To understand what took place prior to the Final Battle of Gog and Magog, read these studies (you will be amazed by what you will discover in the scriptures):Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 tribes of IsraelThe Third Temple of Jerusalem, Prophet Ezekiel's VisionThe first thing to be aware of, in the Prophecy of Ezekiel 38: Gog is a fallen Archangel (like Michael in Daniel 10:13, in Ezekiel 38:3 Gog is called Chief Prince).Ezekiel 38:16 And thou shalt come up against my people of Israel, as a cloud to cover the land; it shall be in the latter days, and I will bring thee against my land, that the heathen may know me, when I shall be sanctified in thee, O Gog, before their eyes.Ezekiel disclosed that Gog (the fallen Archangel) would invade Israel. Apostle John using the Symbolic word "the Earth" (the Sea means Nations) also revealed the Invasion of Israel and clearly specified the Time of this Event. (after the End of the Millennium Reign)Revelation 20:7 And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison,8 And shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of THE EARTH, Gog, and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea.9 And they went up on the breadth of THE EARTH, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them..It is revealed in the above verses that the Camp of the Saints (the Church) was besieged. Daniel and Ezekiel had formerly prophesied that the war would be against the Church, the Apostle John in the Book of Revelation confirmed and clarifiedthe words of these two Prophets. See how all these Propheciesconveyed the same message, make sure to read:Rapture of the Two Witnesses, Prophecy against false ChristianityThe Two Witnesses, Prophecies of Gog and MagogThe Two Witnesses,, Hegemony of Apostasy, Gog and MagogIn the above studies, you can read many verses all confirming the same prophetic words: the Two Churches testifying to the Jews and Gentiles were overcome, spiritually killed and their spoils were divided.Gog the fallen Archangel did win the Battle against the Two Churches but did not win the war against God. In Revelation 11, the Spirit of Life from God revived the dead bodies of the Two Churches. They will Prophesy in sack clothing against the Enemies of Christ in the Apostate Churches. And they will ascend up in Heaven.Get ready folks for the final Battle of Gog and Magog!Ezekiel 38:18 And it shall come to pass at the same time when Gog shall come against the land of Israel, saith the Lord God, that my fury shall come up in my face.19 For in my jealousy and in the fire of my wrath have I spoken, SURELY IN THAT DAY there shall be a great shaking in the land of Israel;(As it is established in the referenced Studies above, based on Revelation 14, Ezekiel 37 and 47, it can be determined that the Millennium Reign in the Land of Israel began in 70 AD after the destruction of Jerusalem) The Day of Judgment of the Fallen Archangel can happen anywhere within a 1,000 Year range after the Millennium Reign ended in 1070 AD, date of Gog's invasion of the land of Israel (360 days biblical year makes it 29 years shorter). In the "Prayer of Moses the man of God" Psalm 90:4 and in 2 Peter 3:8 it is revealed that a day for the Lord is like a Thousand years.Ezekiel 38:22 And I will plead against him with pestilence and with blood; and I will rain upon him, and upon his bands, and upon the many people that are with him, an overflowing rain, and great hailstones, fire, and brimstone.(The Hebrew word "shaphat" translated by "plead" in King James, means to judge, render judgment, execute judgment)Revelation 20:9 ... fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.10 And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone...2 Peter 3 could be about 70 AD or the Judgment of the fallen Archangel:2 Peter 3:7 But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men.2 Peter 3:10 But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.2 Peter 3:12 Looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, wherein the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat?