Israel has discovered the largest Hamas tunnel under the Gaza Strip.

I've uploaded the Hamas video response to this: https://www.brighteon.com/21451423-b8cc-4780-a36b-7af26f66fc2f The IDF says it is four kilometers long and the entrance is located just 400 meters from the Erez crossing, which Gazans use daily to enter Israel.

It is curious that for the construction of tunnels Hamas allegedly uses a homemade roadheader, and all mechanical work is as automated as possible.

The dimensions of the structure allow it to accommodate civilian and military cargo, as well as a large number of people. The interior is equipped with ventilation, water and electricity.