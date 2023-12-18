Issued by Al-Qassam Brigades: Response to IDF Finding Largest Tunnel - 🔻You Arrived Late.. 🔻Mission Had Already Been Completed

Issued by Al-Qassam Brigades:
🔻You arrived late..
🔻Mission had already been completed
Hamas in response to the disclosure of the largest tunnel built under the leadership of Muhammad Sinwar: 'You arrived late - the mission was accomplished'
(This is the IDF video that this is in response to): https://www.brighteon.com/f3d318ef-5a0d-4fea-9215-80dd7ce7aacf
In the continuation of the video that Hamas published, video clips from the moment of the infiltration of the Erez checkpoint and other IDF outposts in the north of the Gaza Strip where the tunnel was located and video clips from the moment of the kidnapping of the fighters Nick Beiser and Ron Sherman from the same area were attached. All sections have been shelved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.