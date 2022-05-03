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The Aquarian LUCIFERIAN Agenda The Satanic New Age Doctors Network Exposed Part 2 [03.05.2022]
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121 views • May 03, 2022
Note: As I have wrote and said for a long time now, I know nothing...
Trust no one, use Critical Thinking, question everything also this video, do your own Fucking research (Links below) and come to your own Fucking conclusion.
TRUMP'S NEW AGE DOCTOR NETWORK / Hugo Talks Part 1
Posted on April 19, 2022 by hugotalking
https://hugotalks.com/2022/04/19/trumps-new-age-doctor-network-hugo-talks/
All Connected To Sacha Stone (7GrainsOfSalt)- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjdDuCrfLT8
Lucifer and the United Nations – https://hugotalks.com/2021/05/27/lucifer-and-the-united-nations-hugo-talks-lockdown/
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/hugo-talks:8
https://rumble.com/v11jksv-trumps-new-age-doctor-network-hugo-talks.html
https://brandnewtube.com/v/JdH1CF
Hey Hugo I'm not sure Dr Andrew Kaufmann is an 'New Age' Psyop...
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
https://hugotalks.com/2022/05/03/the-aquarian-luciferian-agenda-new-age-doctor-network-part-2-hugo-talks/
94 Comments on “The Aquarian LUCIFERIAN Agenda / New Age Doctor Network Part 2 / Hugo Talks”
New Video @ HugoTalks.com / New Age Doctors Part 2 / Hugo Talks
4,699 views May 3, 2022
https://youtu.be/qDLE6ZwpOcc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQhqoFYPTqDea9TyrqMhrQ
Hugo Talks
Published May 3, 2022
1,050 Views
https://rumble.com/v13crta-the-aquarian-luciferian-agenda-new-age-doctor-network-part-2-hugo-talks.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-474414
The Aquarian LUCIFERIAN Agenda / New Age Doctor Network Part 2 / Hugo Talks
Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spring.com/
TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks
GETTR - https://www.gettr.com/user/hugotalks
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8?
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks?
Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks?
twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1?
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
Trust no one, use Critical Thinking, question everything also this video, do your own Fucking research (Links below) and come to your own Fucking conclusion.
TRUMP'S NEW AGE DOCTOR NETWORK / Hugo Talks Part 1
Posted on April 19, 2022 by hugotalking
https://hugotalks.com/2022/04/19/trumps-new-age-doctor-network-hugo-talks/
All Connected To Sacha Stone (7GrainsOfSalt)- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjdDuCrfLT8
Lucifer and the United Nations – https://hugotalks.com/2021/05/27/lucifer-and-the-united-nations-hugo-talks-lockdown/
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/hugo-talks:8
https://rumble.com/v11jksv-trumps-new-age-doctor-network-hugo-talks.html
https://brandnewtube.com/v/JdH1CF
Hey Hugo I'm not sure Dr Andrew Kaufmann is an 'New Age' Psyop...
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
(Links for verification and research under all my videos)
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
https://hugotalks.com/2022/05/03/the-aquarian-luciferian-agenda-new-age-doctor-network-part-2-hugo-talks/
94 Comments on “The Aquarian LUCIFERIAN Agenda / New Age Doctor Network Part 2 / Hugo Talks”
New Video @ HugoTalks.com / New Age Doctors Part 2 / Hugo Talks
4,699 views May 3, 2022
https://youtu.be/qDLE6ZwpOcc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQhqoFYPTqDea9TyrqMhrQ
Hugo Talks
Published May 3, 2022
1,050 Views
https://rumble.com/v13crta-the-aquarian-luciferian-agenda-new-age-doctor-network-part-2-hugo-talks.html
https://rumble.com/c/c-474414
The Aquarian LUCIFERIAN Agenda / New Age Doctor Network Part 2 / Hugo Talks
Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spring.com/
TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks
GETTR - https://www.gettr.com/user/hugotalks
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8?
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks?
Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks?
twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1?
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
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