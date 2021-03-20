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[2021] 30,000+ Attend Anti-Lockdown March In Holland [sd 360p]
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100 views • March 20, 2021
This video is not in English, so unless you speak the native language of this video, it can be hard to make some things out. This was from an anti-lockdown March in Holland in well, March, of 2021. With what at best guess was at least 30,000+ people participating. It also seems as if the military might also be siding with the people and protecting them from the tyrant police, however -- not being able to speak the language, I can't verify that. Regardless of what the finer point details are or are not, it is good to see people not putting up with dystopian bullshit. I was given the original Facebook link by Max Igan of The Crowhouse: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original Facebook Post (until Zuckerberg nukes it): https://www.facebook.com/enigeechtebulletnews/videos/124840346204684
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/w8sLyXSCABov/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1220150336133574656?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/-2021--30%2C000%2B-Attend-Anti-Lockdown-March-In-Holland--sd-360p-:c?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/veuwxn-2021-30000-attend-anti-lockdown-march-in-holland-sd-360p.html
On NewTube: exceeds 500MB limit
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f3bc035a-6d40-4bf7-9d69-13112bfccfc6
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/nnxFMGd4YygqYIf
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original Facebook Post (until Zuckerberg nukes it): https://www.facebook.com/enigeechtebulletnews/videos/124840346204684
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/w8sLyXSCABov/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1220150336133574656?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/-2021--30%2C000%2B-Attend-Anti-Lockdown-March-In-Holland--sd-360p-:c?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/veuwxn-2021-30000-attend-anti-lockdown-march-in-holland-sd-360p.html
On NewTube: exceeds 500MB limit
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f3bc035a-6d40-4bf7-9d69-13112bfccfc6
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/nnxFMGd4YygqYIf
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