Dr. Tom Cowan's Live Q&A on YouTube 3/16/22 [16.03.2022]

Dr. Tom Cowan hosted a Live Q&A on YouTube on March 16, 2022, Topics Included:- Gout- How to cure Lyme's Disease- Remineralizing teeth- How to heal pulled muscles- How to treat a sinus infection- Vitamin D- Type 1 Diabetes- Birth control pills- Brain tumors- Can mosquitos spread malaria?--TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?Timeline + Content:00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.DThe End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world plandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.Video:https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299--Links:Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube PageTalkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribersLocation: United StatesDr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YTConversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribersDr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers--3,176 views Streamed live 11 hours agoTalkin' Turkey with Tom4.43K subscribersDr.TomCowan - 9131 subscribers