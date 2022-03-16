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Dr. Tom Cowan's Live Q&A on YouTube 3/16/22 [16.03.2022]
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51 views • March 18, 2022
Dr. Tom Cowan hosted a Live Q&A on YouTube on March 16, 2022, Topics Included:
- Gout
- How to cure Lyme's Disease
- Remineralizing teeth
- How to heal pulled muscles
- How to treat a sinus infection
- Vitamin D
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Birth control pills
- Brain tumors
- Can mosquitos spread malaria?
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world plandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
3,176 views Streamed live 11 hours ago
Talkin' Turkey with Tom
4.43K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fP_5WEBQ26k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
Dr.TomCowan - 9131 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bfbTgt7Haku/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
- Gout
- How to cure Lyme's Disease
- Remineralizing teeth
- How to heal pulled muscles
- How to treat a sinus infection
- Vitamin D
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Birth control pills
- Brain tumors
- Can mosquitos spread malaria?
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world plandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Links:
Dr.Tom Cowan's Main YouTube Page
Talkin' Turkey with Tom - Gobble up giblets of truth - 3.61K subscribers
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/videos
Dr.Tom Cowan's Podcast on YT
Conversations with Dr. Cowan And Friends - 1.6K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw/videos
Dr.TomCowan - 9066 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
https://drtomcowan.com/
https://www.instagram.com/talkinturkeywithtom/
https://www.facebook.com/DrTomCowan/
--
3,176 views Streamed live 11 hours ago
Talkin' Turkey with Tom
4.43K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fP_5WEBQ26k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
Dr.TomCowan - 9131 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bfbTgt7Haku/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
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