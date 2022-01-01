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What is going on here ? Smoke from eyes?
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1343 views • January 01, 2022
Hi in this video I have a bit of a shocker to share , let me know your thoughts on what is going on here and could 5G have a hand in this ?
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today as only he can save us
Here is link to original video
https://www.brighteon.com/fe246d7b-36c3-4510-be38-c4d5c144d19c
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today as only he can save us
Here is link to original video
https://www.brighteon.com/fe246d7b-36c3-4510-be38-c4d5c144d19c
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