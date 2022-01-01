© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Protestors Getting Weapons tested on them? SPEWING SMOKE FROM HIS EYES, MOUTH, NOSE AND EARS! WTF
Follow
6
Share
Report
2892 views • January 01, 2022
Israeli Protestors Getting Weapons tested on them? SPEWING SMOKE FROM HIS EYES, MOUTH, NOSE AND EARS! WTF
A TRUE WHAT THE FUCK!? Moment for me. Im betting a gas can to the dome? Which.... caused the smoke to billow from eyes? lmao who knows
--------------------------------
RAINONE OF THE PROTESTERS STARTED SCREAMING, SPEWING SMOKE FROM HIS EYES, MOUTH, NOSE AND EARS!!!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fb2YHt5i0ogs/
https://t.me/c/1273160058/11822
Τρομακτική φλεγμονή μέσα στο κεφάλι Ισραηλινών διαδηλωτών! Έχουμε ήδη γράψει γι 'αυτό εδώ.. Προς το παρόν παραμένει μυστήριο, αλλά αφού οι ταινίες δείχνουν ήδη 3 άντρες που πεθαίνουν με αυτόν τον τρόπο, θα πρέπει να αποκλειστούν πυροβολισμοί με κροτίδες στις κόγχες των ματιών. Είναι μάλλον έργο των ακτίνων 5G, ενός στρατιωτικού όπλου. Ίσως βοηθά το γραφένιο που έχει εγχυθεί με το εμβόλιο‼️💉WWG1WGA https://t.me/+S-LheoBjTzgp8FY1
TRANSLATED
Terrifying inflammation inside the heads of Israeli protesters! We have already written about this here .. It remains a mystery at the moment, but since the movies already show 3 men dying this way, shots with crackers in the eye sockets should be ruled out. It is rather the work of 5G rays, a military weapon. The graphene injected with the vaccine may help ️💉 WWWG1WGA https:
A TRUE WHAT THE FUCK!? Moment for me. Im betting a gas can to the dome? Which.... caused the smoke to billow from eyes? lmao who knows
--------------------------------
RAINONE OF THE PROTESTERS STARTED SCREAMING, SPEWING SMOKE FROM HIS EYES, MOUTH, NOSE AND EARS!!!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fb2YHt5i0ogs/
https://t.me/c/1273160058/11822
Τρομακτική φλεγμονή μέσα στο κεφάλι Ισραηλινών διαδηλωτών! Έχουμε ήδη γράψει γι 'αυτό εδώ.. Προς το παρόν παραμένει μυστήριο, αλλά αφού οι ταινίες δείχνουν ήδη 3 άντρες που πεθαίνουν με αυτόν τον τρόπο, θα πρέπει να αποκλειστούν πυροβολισμοί με κροτίδες στις κόγχες των ματιών. Είναι μάλλον έργο των ακτίνων 5G, ενός στρατιωτικού όπλου. Ίσως βοηθά το γραφένιο που έχει εγχυθεί με το εμβόλιο‼️💉WWG1WGA https://t.me/+S-LheoBjTzgp8FY1
TRANSLATED
Terrifying inflammation inside the heads of Israeli protesters! We have already written about this here .. It remains a mystery at the moment, but since the movies already show 3 men dying this way, shots with crackers in the eye sockets should be ruled out. It is rather the work of 5G rays, a military weapon. The graphene injected with the vaccine may help ️💉 WWWG1WGA https:
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.