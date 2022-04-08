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HIDDEN CAMERA IN MASONIC LODGE REVEALS WORSHIPFUL SACRIFICE TO SATAN. ΚΡΥΦΗ ΚΑΜΕΡΑ ΣΕ ΜΑΣΟΝΙΚΗ ΣΤΟΑ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΕΙ ΛΑΤΡΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΘΥΣΙΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΑΤΑΝΑ ΠΑΤΕΡΑ ΤΟΥΣ.
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HIDDEN CAMERA IN MASONIC LODGE REVEALS WORSHIPFUL SACRIFICE TO SATAN. ΚΡΥΦΗ ΚΑΜΕΡΑ ΣΕ ΜΑΣΟΝΙΚΗ ΣΤΟΑ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΕΙ ΛΑΤΡΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΘΥΣΙΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΑΤΑΝΑ ΠΑΤΕΡΑ ΤΟΥΣ https://ugetube.com/watch/BrJNtycHZ34tAnf , https://rumble.com/v10926o-hidden-camera-in-masonic-lodge-reveals-worshipful-sacrifice-to-satan.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: https://youtu.be/q0AcSZkPkXU , https://youtu.be/gbRmRkZxYk0 .
Documentary of initiation into a Turkish Masonic lodge and images of a 33-degree ceremony slaughtering a goat and drinking its blood on a pedal. Turmoil of Turkish television from the documents of what is happening in the Masonic lodges and their collaboration with Lucifer.
Μεταγλωττισμένο στα ελληνικά. Ντοκουμέντο μύησης σε τουρκική μασονική στοά και εικόνες τελετής 33 βαθμού που σφάζουν κατσίκα και πίνουν το αίμα της πάνω σε πεντάλφα. Αναστάτωση της τουρκικής τηλεόρασης από τα ντοκουμέντα του τί γίνεται στις μασονικές στοές και την συνεργασία τους με τον Εωσφόρο.
Interview with Bill Schnoebelen an Ex-Vampire that EXPOSED SATANIC RITUAL OF MASONS SODOMITES. Ο πρώην σατανιστής Bill Schnoebelen ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΚΟ ΤΕΛΕΤΟΥΡΓΙΚΟ ΤΩΝ ΜΑΣΟΝΩΝ ΣΟΔΟΜΙΣΤΩΝ (VIDEO-ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://rumble.com/v10da58-interview-with-bill-schnoebelen-an-ex-vampire-that-exposed-satanic-ritual-o.html , https://www.brighteon.com/4167683e-e407-4416-b974-3035c97d1774 , https://ugetube.com/watch/ttpYahq5ScOVjjZ .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . https://freevolition.substack.com .
Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
Documentary of initiation into a Turkish Masonic lodge and images of a 33-degree ceremony slaughtering a goat and drinking its blood on a pedal. Turmoil of Turkish television from the documents of what is happening in the Masonic lodges and their collaboration with Lucifer.
Μεταγλωττισμένο στα ελληνικά. Ντοκουμέντο μύησης σε τουρκική μασονική στοά και εικόνες τελετής 33 βαθμού που σφάζουν κατσίκα και πίνουν το αίμα της πάνω σε πεντάλφα. Αναστάτωση της τουρκικής τηλεόρασης από τα ντοκουμέντα του τί γίνεται στις μασονικές στοές και την συνεργασία τους με τον Εωσφόρο.
Interview with Bill Schnoebelen an Ex-Vampire that EXPOSED SATANIC RITUAL OF MASONS SODOMITES. Ο πρώην σατανιστής Bill Schnoebelen ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΕΙ ΤΟ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΚΟ ΤΕΛΕΤΟΥΡΓΙΚΟ ΤΩΝ ΜΑΣΟΝΩΝ ΣΟΔΟΜΙΣΤΩΝ (VIDEO-ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://rumble.com/v10da58-interview-with-bill-schnoebelen-an-ex-vampire-that-exposed-satanic-ritual-o.html , https://www.brighteon.com/4167683e-e407-4416-b974-3035c97d1774 , https://ugetube.com/watch/ttpYahq5ScOVjjZ .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . https://freevolition.substack.com .
Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
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