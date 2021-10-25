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Media Manipulation - This Is Extremely Dangerous To Our Democracy | 432hz [hd 720p]
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92 views • October 25, 2021
This is extremely dangerous to our democracy.
Hashtags: #dangerous #msm #manipulation #mkultra #agenda21
Metatags Space Separated: dangerous msm manipulation mkultra agenda21
Metatags Comma Separated: dangerous, msm, manipulation, mkultra, agenda21
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8Rq92rZcUeD/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1299246440958136334?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Media-Manipulation---This-Is-Extremely-Dangerous-To-Our-Democracy---432hz--hd-720p-:f?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vo6rrj-media-manipulation-this-is-extremely-dangerous-to-our-democracy-432hz-hd-72.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/KZUQoFD
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f28ed1c5-75b6-48c9-939d-23acc0a8be5f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/PJagttBK4iGAQYA
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=b455a21d1abd9cd3357f2dee847ae11bf3cfc3a7d83f313473f05e6bb1133972&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/469/media-manipulation-this-is-extremely-dangerous-to-our-democracy-432hz
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/52001_this-is-extremely-dangerous-to-our-democracy-hashtags-dangerous-msm-manipulation.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Hashtags: #dangerous #msm #manipulation #mkultra #agenda21
Metatags Space Separated: dangerous msm manipulation mkultra agenda21
Metatags Comma Separated: dangerous, msm, manipulation, mkultra, agenda21
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8Rq92rZcUeD/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1299246440958136334?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Media-Manipulation---This-Is-Extremely-Dangerous-To-Our-Democracy---432hz--hd-720p-:f?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vo6rrj-media-manipulation-this-is-extremely-dangerous-to-our-democracy-432hz-hd-72.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/KZUQoFD
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f28ed1c5-75b6-48c9-939d-23acc0a8be5f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/PJagttBK4iGAQYA
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=b455a21d1abd9cd3357f2dee847ae11bf3cfc3a7d83f313473f05e6bb1133972&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/469/media-manipulation-this-is-extremely-dangerous-to-our-democracy-432hz
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/52001_this-is-extremely-dangerous-to-our-democracy-hashtags-dangerous-msm-manipulation.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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