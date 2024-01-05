PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC19 - More Than Corny In Indiana | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC19 - More Than Corny In Indiana" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull explore both Illinois and Indiana. This massive comical production can be experienced in two ways:





First: you can watch 2 videos totaling in 6 hours.

Second: you can watch 20 much shorter videos, netflix style.





In this section, "More Than Corny In Indiana" -- there is a back and fourth mixture of footage in which Dave Kelso and Henrick Thortonsson are having some comical conversation as they drive from Chicago Illinois to Greenfield Indiana, similar footage with Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull taking a similarly comical drive, as well as footage with all 3 of them on the drive back from Greenfield to Chicago.





There is also video clips of Lauren and Henrick having an amusing conversation out in nature in Greenfield, clips of all 3 of them at Lauren's place, as well as some comical inserts, including some funny music videos, and things end off with a video about corporatism.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson, Connie Pfursich, Katie Pfursich, CC / Fair Use: Perfect Strangers, SocialistMop, The Living Tombstone, The Remix Bros, Loreena McKennitt, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, Ubik, David Morales & The Bad Yard Club, Snoop Dog, D-Bomb & United, Stag, Demic, Rob Greenfield, Double Down News, Misc

Hashtags: #indiana #chicago #comedy #travel

Metatags Space Separated: indiana chicago comedy travel

Metatags Comma Separated: indiana, chicago, comedy, travel









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cveKL7YHVa8d/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---PSEC-ON-TOUR---Illinois---Indiana---SEC19---More-Than-Corny-In-Indiana---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4565he-psec-2023-psec-on-tour-illinois-and-indiana-sec19.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f2844c2b-99ec-407b-9444-a3b69971f2e0

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ipnEhh6CmAQGk9j









