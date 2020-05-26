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David Icke : Agenda 21
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505 views • May 26, 2020
Import YT 26 novembre 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&;v=nfds-2xVmB4&feature=emb_logo
Chaine YT CielVoile : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmmABR5AlyLaQSINGa0Pz5Q
Et la sur la chaîne CielVoile Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/8c43be4e-b872-4882-9814-c453de97fe0a
Et http://www.cielvoile.fr/2017/11/david-icke-agenda-21.html
Lien d'origine en anglais :
David Icke on Agenda 21 & the UN's plan for the world
YT 7 juillet 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWJynmwIniA
Chaîne YT TruthIsABitterPill : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo219sS7ZjxPMxeiMioJ4VQ
EGALEMENT A REGARDER POUR COMPRENDRE LES DEVELOPPEMENTS DE LA PLANDEMIE ACTUELLE, LES 3 VIDEOS CI-APRES :
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 1 - L’Opération coronavirus
https://www.brighteon.com/bbc4a81a-0d82-45d2-8029-f2c853a3aed5
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 2 - La connexion avec la 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/967a6d21-d9f6-409a-957d-71d429b8a412
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 3 et fin - Le confinement sert la casse des classes moyennes.
https://www.brighteon.com/75890c36-e5c8-45b5-9f13-be3b92ff7e5f
Chaine YT CielVoile : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmmABR5AlyLaQSINGa0Pz5Q
Et la sur la chaîne CielVoile Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/8c43be4e-b872-4882-9814-c453de97fe0a
Et http://www.cielvoile.fr/2017/11/david-icke-agenda-21.html
Lien d'origine en anglais :
David Icke on Agenda 21 & the UN's plan for the world
YT 7 juillet 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWJynmwIniA
Chaîne YT TruthIsABitterPill : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo219sS7ZjxPMxeiMioJ4VQ
EGALEMENT A REGARDER POUR COMPRENDRE LES DEVELOPPEMENTS DE LA PLANDEMIE ACTUELLE, LES 3 VIDEOS CI-APRES :
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 1 - L’Opération coronavirus
https://www.brighteon.com/bbc4a81a-0d82-45d2-8029-f2c853a3aed5
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 2 - La connexion avec la 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/967a6d21-d9f6-409a-957d-71d429b8a412
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 3 et fin - Le confinement sert la casse des classes moyennes.
https://www.brighteon.com/75890c36-e5c8-45b5-9f13-be3b92ff7e5f
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