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David Icke : Agenda 21
luciole
luciole
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505 views • May 26, 2020
Import YT 26 novembre 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&;v=nfds-2xVmB4&feature=emb_logo
Chaine YT CielVoile : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmmABR5AlyLaQSINGa0Pz5Q

Et la sur la chaîne CielVoile Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/8c43be4e-b872-4882-9814-c453de97fe0a

Et http://www.cielvoile.fr/2017/11/david-icke-agenda-21.html

Lien d'origine en anglais :
David Icke on Agenda 21 & the UN's plan for the world
YT 7 juillet 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aWJynmwIniA
Chaîne YT TruthIsABitterPill : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo219sS7ZjxPMxeiMioJ4VQ

EGALEMENT A REGARDER POUR COMPRENDRE LES DEVELOPPEMENTS DE LA PLANDEMIE ACTUELLE, LES 3 VIDEOS CI-APRES :

David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 1 - L’Opération coronavirus
https://www.brighteon.com/bbc4a81a-0d82-45d2-8029-f2c853a3aed5

David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 2 - La connexion avec la 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/967a6d21-d9f6-409a-957d-71d429b8a412

David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 3 et fin - Le confinement sert la casse des classes moyennes.
https://www.brighteon.com/75890c36-e5c8-45b5-9f13-be3b92ff7e5f
Keywords
agenda21ickevaccinnompucage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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