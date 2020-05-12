© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 3 et fin - Le confinement sert la casse des classes moyennes.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • May 12, 2020
Troisième et dernière partie de l'entrevue David Icke sur London Real par Brian Rose.
Cf. http://www.artemisia-college.info/david-icke-la-conjuration-supreme-pour-lasservissement-total-de-lhumanite.html
Pour rappel :
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 1 - L’Opération coronavirus
https://www.brighteon.com/bbc4a81a-0d82-45d2-8029-f2c853a3aed5
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 2 - La connexion avec la 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/967a6d21-d9f6-409a-957d-71d429b8a412
Vidéo complète sur cette même chaîne :
David Icke - La conspiration du coronavirus - Comment le COVID-19 va saisir nos droits et détruire notre économie (complet)
https://www.brighteon.com/8de66668-932f-4cdf-9efd-3d279f8aa2f1
Cf. http://www.artemisia-college.info/david-icke-la-conjuration-supreme-pour-lasservissement-total-de-lhumanite.html
Pour rappel :
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 1 - L’Opération coronavirus
https://www.brighteon.com/bbc4a81a-0d82-45d2-8029-f2c853a3aed5
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 2 - La connexion avec la 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/967a6d21-d9f6-409a-957d-71d429b8a412
Vidéo complète sur cette même chaîne :
David Icke - La conspiration du coronavirus - Comment le COVID-19 va saisir nos droits et détruire notre économie (complet)
https://www.brighteon.com/8de66668-932f-4cdf-9efd-3d279f8aa2f1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.