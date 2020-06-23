David Icke - La conspiration du coronavirus - Comment le COVID-19 va saisir nos droits et détruire notre économie (complet)

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David Icke - La conspiration du coronavirus - Comment le COVID-19 va saisir nos droits et détruire notre économie (complet)
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23 views • June 23, 2020
Reprise de l'émission de Brian Rose sur London Real avec David icke, du 19 avril 2020.
Traduit en français
Cf. http://www.artemisia-college.info/david-icke-la-conjuration-supreme-pour-lasservissement-total-de-lhumanite.html
Archivé : https://web.archive.org/web/*/https://www.artemisia-college.info/david-icke-la-conjuration-supreme-pour-lasservissement-total-de-lhumanite.html?fbclid=IwAR0yoPO4y8_4EpvP5S9HQbGuIBkUN7EeHo4UWIx_eKJCw9eTXRLzdZCUxcE
Lien d'origine : https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
Publié précédemment en trois parties sur cette chaîne :
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 1 - L’Opération coronavirus
https://www.brighteon.com/bbc4a81a-0d82-45d2-8029-f2c853a3aed5
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 2 - La connexion avec la 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/967a6d21-d9f6-409a-957d-71d429b8a412
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 3 et fin - Le confinement sert la casse des classes moyennes.
https://www.brighteon.com/75890c36-e5c8-45b5-9f13-be3b92ff7e5f
Traduit en français
Cf. http://www.artemisia-college.info/david-icke-la-conjuration-supreme-pour-lasservissement-total-de-lhumanite.html
Archivé : https://web.archive.org/web/*/https://www.artemisia-college.info/david-icke-la-conjuration-supreme-pour-lasservissement-total-de-lhumanite.html?fbclid=IwAR0yoPO4y8_4EpvP5S9HQbGuIBkUN7EeHo4UWIx_eKJCw9eTXRLzdZCUxcE
Lien d'origine : https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
Publié précédemment en trois parties sur cette chaîne :
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 1 - L’Opération coronavirus
https://www.brighteon.com/bbc4a81a-0d82-45d2-8029-f2c853a3aed5
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 2 - La connexion avec la 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/967a6d21-d9f6-409a-957d-71d429b8a412
David Icke – L'Entrevue - Partie 3 et fin - Le confinement sert la casse des classes moyennes.
https://www.brighteon.com/75890c36-e5c8-45b5-9f13-be3b92ff7e5f
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