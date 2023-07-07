The X-Dossiers - (Dubbed in English)

The X-Dossiers relates to the Dutroux Affair. A scandal in Belgium that came to public attention in 1996. It involved the kidnapping, rape, and murder of children which shady figures sought to cover up.
The Dire Truth - Satanic Ritual Abuse (1hr 1min)
https://www.brighteon.com/71a02848-2137-45f1-aa4a-82ff53403975
Dutroux and the Dead Witnesses (29mins)
https://www.brighteon.com/112b5cff-71f5-4f2b-99ed-a195f00793c4
A large cache of background info regarding the Dutroux Affair
http://www.whale.to/c/belgian_xdossiers.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.