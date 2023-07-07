Create New Account
The X-Dossiers - (Dubbed in English)
The X-Dossiers relates to the Dutroux Affair. A scandal in Belgium that came to public attention in 1996. It involved the kidnapping, rape, and murder of children which shady figures sought to cover up.

The Dire Truth - Satanic Ritual Abuse (1hr 1min)

https://www.brighteon.com/71a02848-2137-45f1-aa4a-82ff53403975

Dutroux and the Dead Witnesses (29mins)

https://www.brighteon.com/112b5cff-71f5-4f2b-99ed-a195f00793c4

A large cache of background info regarding the Dutroux Affair

http://www.whale.to/c/belgian_xdossiers.html

Keywords
scandalbelgiumdutroux

