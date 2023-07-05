The Dire Truth - (Satanic Ritual Abuse)

After first finding this documentary it was titled "Snuff-movies, SRA, Cannibalism, Dutroux The Dire Truth - Abused Children, Tormented Souls." At the 54.23 point is mention of two other presentations "Dutroux and the Dead Witnesses" and "The X-Dossiers." The first four links below relate to those matters. Below again is other information related to SRA or dark occult networks and covens.
A large cache of background info regarding the Dutroux Affair
http://www.whale.to/c/belgian_xdossiers.html
(requires reuploading: give time) Dutroux and the Dead Witnesses (29 mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rIDNYClhIIiG/
Late edit: I've noticed the two links below are not subtitled for English speakers (I'll try to find some that are).
The X-Dossiers - part 1 (38mins)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtdwBgSvUQY&ab_channel=Michiel
The X-Dossiers - part 2 (48mins)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_p0BfaV5Jb4&ab_channel=Michiel
======================================================
Satanism, Lesbianism, Feminism, Abortion, and WitchCraft (19 mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZWwbbIRu6EFH/
(key sections are 08.40 to 09.11, 12.56 to 13.25, 17.37 until end)
Conspiracy of Silence (Franklin scandal documentary) (1hr 55mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lZ4wanMdpPmt/
Truth Speakers 2 Truth Seekers !! (30 mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Kb77oKbCsi6/
Satanic Ritual Abuse Report - (Oprah Winfrey show 1989) (11 mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MNmvPvuONA8i/
Satanism and the Deep State (9 mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fgC03ta7vGSc/
