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A Word from the Lord
Pre-text
Part 1 HiJacking Reset, Fix The System, Reset is Marketing w PG The Great Reset is Marketing Products for the Future. "A kingdom divided can not stand!"
Why would the Public Broadcasting Network be attacking Itself? "Public Education"? No, this is a part of the new reset. Very clever marketing. They have to sell their new products by destroying the old: same Devil. Confirmation Midnight Cry With Deborah, Jerimiah 50 and 51 Prophecy: God's Reset Is Going To Trump The Devil's Reset / The Wicked Elite Are Not In Control!
Luke 2:49
Amplified Bible, Classic Edition
49 And He said to them, How is it that you had to look for Me? Did you not see and know that it is necessary [as a duty] for Me to be in My Father’s house,{at home, home schooling} and [occupied] about My Father’s business?
Most Important Verse in The Bible
Deborah Williams: Prophecy: God's Reset Is Going To Trump The Devil's Reset / The Wicked Elite Are Not In Control! Dec 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLUf1gCaI4I
Government Run Schools Crush Innovation John Stossel
School Inc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BwYvmvZMdQ
SHOCKING: New York To ARREST The Unjabbed? - Tyranny CONTINUES To SKYROCKET! World Alternative Media
https://www.brighteon.com/31560b6b-cbea-482d-9add-c37b2dd530b4
https://aproposofnothing.substack.com/p/beyond-conspiracy-theory-the-sick
Beyond Conspiracy Theory - The Sick History of Public Education
Supreme Court Decision
https://ryoc.us/us-supreme-court-says-you-do-not-need-to-obey-un-constitutional-laws/
https://newengland.com/today/travel/massachusetts/boston/visit-adams-national-historical-park/
John Adams was instrumental in writing the Massachusetts state constitution — the longest written constitution in the nation. https://www.mass.gov/guides/john-adams-the-massachusetts-constitution
https://malegislature.gov/laws/constitution
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