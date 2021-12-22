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SHOCKING: New York To ARREST The Unjabbed? - Tyranny CONTINUES To SKYROCKET!
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2431 views • December 22, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of New York pushing a bill to allow the governor to essentially imprison unvaccinated people by their own discretion as a matter of "public health emergency."
This is something we've seen coming for a long time and we aren't sure as of yet how enforceable it really is, but nonetheless, it's the way the tides are turning towards complete totalitarianism.
With camps throughout the world, most famously in Australia and Hong Kong; plus the issue of martial law being written into law in places like Canada, we are facing down a gun that if we do not disarm will result in a lifetime of bondage.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of New York pushing a bill to allow the governor to essentially imprison unvaccinated people by their own discretion as a matter of "public health emergency."
This is something we've seen coming for a long time and we aren't sure as of yet how enforceable it really is, but nonetheless, it's the way the tides are turning towards complete totalitarianism.
With camps throughout the world, most famously in Australia and Hong Kong; plus the issue of martial law being written into law in places like Canada, we are facing down a gun that if we do not disarm will result in a lifetime of bondage.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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