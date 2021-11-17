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1 El Pensamiento Creador
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21 views • November 17, 2021
Destino Nueva Tierra es un canal dedicado a la creación de un nuevo modelo de vida más elevado, consciente y feliz, aquí en la tierra.
Somos Gema y Alberto, compartiremos nuestro proceso así como las canalizaciones para inspirar a otros creadores.
Esta es la primera canalización grabada que también podéis encontrar y compartir en inglés.
https://www.brighteon.com/62bdd567-5741-420d-a5fe-aa40ce6b23be
Somos Gema y Alberto, compartiremos nuestro proceso así como las canalizaciones para inspirar a otros creadores.
Esta es la primera canalización grabada que también podéis encontrar y compartir en inglés.
https://www.brighteon.com/62bdd567-5741-420d-a5fe-aa40ce6b23be
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