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1 The Creative Thought.
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10 views • November 18, 2021
Destino Nueva Tierra (Destiny New Earth) is a channel dedicated to the creation of a new model of life, more conscious and happier, here on earth.
We are Gema and Alberto, we will share with you our process as well as the channelings to inspire other creators.
This is the first recorded channeling that you can also find and share in Spanish.
https://www.brighteon.com/f1b58e60-c860-4241-951a-20560ef48956
We are Gema and Alberto, we will share with you our process as well as the channelings to inspire other creators.
This is the first recorded channeling that you can also find and share in Spanish.
https://www.brighteon.com/f1b58e60-c860-4241-951a-20560ef48956
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