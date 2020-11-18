© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Hawley Reveals Secret Info From FB Whistleblower That Leaves Zuckerberg SPEECHLESS
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
135 views • November 18, 2020
Sen. Hawley Reveals Secret Info From FB
Whistleblower That Leaves Zuckerberg SPEECHLESS. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/f1af94a8-9337-4172-a246-c15d6a9e5570 Senator Josh Hawley had a little surprise waiting for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at today's Senate hearing, revealing secret information he received from a FB whistleblower that left Zuckerberg speechless. Published on Nov 17, 2020
Whistleblower That Leaves Zuckerberg SPEECHLESS. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/f1af94a8-9337-4172-a246-c15d6a9e5570 Senator Josh Hawley had a little surprise waiting for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at today's Senate hearing, revealing secret information he received from a FB whistleblower that left Zuckerberg speechless. Published on Nov 17, 2020
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.