Redpill: 'Elder Statesman'

Corrupt Joe’s Face-Lift: a look back at this career politician’s catalogue of lies, racist remarks and scams.
Red Pill: the clips are tough to watch, but as you’re cringing ask yourself a couple questions.
* Is that the same guy?
* Are we larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors?
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (1 December 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.