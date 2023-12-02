Create New Account
Redpill: 'Elder Statesman'
Son of the Republic
Corrupt Joe’s Face-Lift: a look back at this career politician’s catalogue of lies, racist remarks and scams.


Red Pill: the clips are tough to watch, but as you’re cringing ask yourself a couple questions.

* Is that the same guy?

* Are we larping a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors?


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (1 December 2023)

