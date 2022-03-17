Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Educating Your Doctor with Propaganda...Foodborne Illnesses (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.23.16)

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The show's title is: An Alarming Trend: Educating Your Doctor with Propaganda
A national epidemic that kills 6000 Americans a year. Yet, the only instructional cases presented to your Doctor involve no deaths. What’s up. Dr Daniels exposes social engineering through medical propaganda. Tune in.
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Deadly MRSA on Your Dinner Plate - https://www.brighteon.com/aa4e650a-c77e-4be4-84c9-9c633edee01b