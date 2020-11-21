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EP. 2333B - DOMINION EXECS RUNNING, MESSAGE SENT IN THE PAST, RECEIVED IN THE PRESENT
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14 views • November 21, 2020
EP. 2333B - DOMINION EXECS RUNNING, MESSAGE SENT IN THE PAST, RECEIVED IN THE PRESENT. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/f16938e0-2647-4c1d-8ae3-a7c98c1a3413 The [DS]/[CB] are now boxed in, the evidence is now pouring out and RG and SP are presenting more and more facts and truth. This is not about Rs vs Ds, this is about the American people, this is about how the [DS]/[CB] has stolen our right to vote.The Dominion Execs are now on the run. Back in 2012 Trump sent a message, future really does prove past. The patriots are preparing to take down the entire [DS] system, the people will no longer be divided, this will bring the people closer together, the [DS] will try to stop the people uniting. Published On Nov 20, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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